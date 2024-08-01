New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's fans recently celebrated the national hero with a 100ft tall poster, featuring the Indian flag at the top. This heartfelt tribute, which resonates with Sood's audience, was unveiled on his birthday following the release date announcement for his upcoming action film 'Fateh'.

Sood announced that 'Fateh' will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The announcement was made with a brand new poster, which has peaked the curiosity among the fans.

Have A Look At The Post:

Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, the film marks Sood's directorial debut. The actioner, which promises to be at par with Hollywood actioners, explores real-life instances of cybercrime and features an exciting star cast. Apart from Sood, 'Fateh' stars the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, who is said to be playing the role of a hacker, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Promising to elevate Indian action cinema, Fateh boasts breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. The film, which was shot across diverse locations, including India, the USA, Russia, and Poland, is set to make a significant impact as 2025 begins.