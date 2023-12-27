Fans Flock To Galaxy To Wish Salman Khan On His 58th Birthday, BHAI Waves At Them - Watch

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan turned 58 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday with his family, fans and films. The actor, along with his father Salim Khan, greeted the fans who had gathered outside his residence, Galaxy apartment, in Mumbai to wish him. He waved at them from his balcony, wearing a casual grey t-shirt, while his father stood behind him. Several pictures and videos of the actor and his fans surfaced on social media. The actor also had a midnight birthday bash at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai, where he also celebrated his niece Ayat’s birthday. The duo cut the cakes in the presence of their family and close friends.

Salman looked dapper in a black shirt and blue jeans and also sang the birthday song for his niece, who cut a large cake with her parents Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. The party was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bobby Deol and others. Several videos of the celebration went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Galaxy', in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on his birthday pic.twitter.com/tGlo9q7mNy — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The birthday celebrations in the Khan family came just days after Salman attended the nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at Arpita’s residence on Sunday. The entire Khan family, including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, were present at the ceremony.

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film received a massive response at the box office and Salman expressed his gratitude to the audience. He told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.” Salman has not yet announced his next project.