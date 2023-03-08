Fans Hid Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Makeup Room For 8 Hours, Says Mumbai Police On Mannat Trespassing Incident

New Delhi: Two men who broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat last week were arrested for trespassing inside the actor’s residence. Now, according to the latest updates, the men stayed in his makeup room for around 8 hours before they were caught, the police has said. The makeup room is located in the third floor of Mannat.

On Thursday, two young men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai to meet him. According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat`s premises by scaling the outer wall. A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing. During the police enquiry, the men identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the `Pathaan` star.

"Both the accused sneaked into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his makeup room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3am and were caught at 10:30am the next day," police said, as per news agency ANI.

According to the FIR, the trespassers were discovered by Satish a staff from the housekeeping. "Satish took both of them from the make up room to the lobby and. Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat`s guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film `Pathaan` has done a phenomenal performance at the box office and has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office levels. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film. SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films `Jawan` and `Dunki`. He is also expected to kickstart the shooting of Yash Raj Films' 'Tiger 3' in April 2023. The film is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali this year.