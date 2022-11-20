Fans trend Shah Rukh Khan on social media as the actor gets new diamond studded nameplates for 'Mannat'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media but not for 'Pathaan.' The actor has gotten a new diamond nameplate for his house 'Mannat' and fans are going gaga over it. SRK's home is no less than a shrine for his fans who gather there every year on his birthday to catch a glimpse of him.

Now, when the actor got his gates renovated, pictures and videos of it are going viral on social media. Besides SRK, Mannat is also trending on Twitter.

The 'Baadshah' actor has opted for a diamond-studded nameplate this time and fans can be seen posing beside the gates.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in 'Pathaan', which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Other than this, SRK also has 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.