हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar can't take his eyes off Shibani Dandekar in new pic, says 'tum hastee raho bas'

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of their wedding.

Farhan Akhtar can&#039;t take his eyes off Shibani Dandekar in new pic, says &#039;tum hastee raho bas&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of their wedding.

In the candid image, Farhan can be seen looking at his wife lovingly while she is all smiles.

 

Describing the particular moment, Farhan unleashed his 'shayar' side and penned a romantic note for Shibani.

"Tum hastee raho bas yuhin...main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon," he captioned the post.

Farhan's post has garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, reacted to the post. She thanked him for filling her life with love.

"Love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter," she commented.

Farhan married Shibani at his family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19 this year. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farhan Akhtarnew brideShibani DandekarJust MarriedPower CoupleBollywoodappreciation post
Next
Story

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Must Watch

PT5M4S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Mar 23, 2022