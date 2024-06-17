New Delhi: Father's Day was celebrated this year on June 16, Sunday. As a recap to the special day, let's take a quick look at famous father-daughter duos who have enriched the world of entertainment with their contributions.

Alia and Mahesh Bhatt

In a TV show celebrating the life and work of director Mahesh Bhatt, Alia who was a preteen then, announced that she would be an actor one day. Surprisingly, she did not rely on her father to give her a break even though Bhatt had been responsible for introducing the likes of Anupam Kher, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and many others. Bhatt emerged as a major cinematic voice in the 80s and 90s with films like 'Arth', 'Saaransh', 'Naam', 'Daddy,' 'Aashiqui', 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin', 'Sadak' and many more. Alia has inherited his passion for cinema and since her debut in 'Student of the Year,' has emerged as a powerful actor with hits like 'Udta Punjab', 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy', 'Highway', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She has also forayed into film production with black comedy 'Darlings' in 2022. The father and daughter duo also worked together in 'Sadak 2.'

Shriya and Sachin Pilgaokar

Sachin Pilgaonkar began his career as a child actor in 1962 and also starred in many successful films as a solo lead in films like 'Geet Gaata Chal', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se' and 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. The actor who has also made a name for himself in Marathi cinema as a director is now proudly watching over his daughter Shriya who has established herself as a critically acclaimed actor in cinema, theatre and the OTT space. Shriya has starred in Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Internal Affairs', OTT hits 'Guilty Minds', 'Broken News', 'Mirzapur' and films like 'Fan.' She began her acting career as a five-year-old in her father's directorial 'Tu Tu Main Main' where her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar also starred.



Sonam and Anil Kapoor

Sonam was just a little girl in the early 90s when she first appeared on camera with her father in a public service song. Anil Kapoor, who started with bit parts in the late 70s was by now a leading star with hits like 'Parinda', 'Karma', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', and 'Ram Lakhan' behind him. He remains a much in demand actor even today and is also a successful producer. Sonam, his first born, began her career as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film 'Black' and debuted as an actor with Saawariya (2007). She also starred with her father in' Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.' Apart from delivering hits like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Neerja', and 'Veere Di Wedding', Sonam has also made a name for herself as a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights.



Shikha and Tiku Talsania

Tiku Talsania is a film, theatre and television veteran who shot into prominence in 1984 with Doordarshan's beloved comedy 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi'. He went on to star in multiple TV shows and also in hits like 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Andaz Apna Apna' 'Ishq' and 'Devdas.' His daughter Shikha Talsania has also carved a niche for herself in projects like the Zee Theatre teleplays 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' and 'Internal Affairs.' She was also appreciated in cinematic hits like 'Wake Up Sid', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Coolie No. 1' and 'I Hate Luv Storys.'



Rajeshwari and Indrajeet Sachdev

Rajeshwari Sachdev's father Indrajeet Sachdev is a theatre veteran, appeared in many Doordarshan shows in the 80s and was closely associated with the People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) as well. As she had been exposed to theater right from her childhood, Rajeshwari chose to be a professional actor like her father. She went on to act on stage as well as in cinema and has been seen in Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Double Game'. Her body of work includes films like 'Sardari Begum', 'Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda', 'Mammo', 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' and many more. She also appeared with her father in the film 'Triyaacharitra.'



