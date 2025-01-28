Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Casting Couch In South Industry; Was Asked If She Will Do Everything

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakout role in Dangal, recently shared her disturbing experiences with casting couch incidents in the South film industry. In an interview, Fatima revealed how she faced uncomfortable situations during her early career, exposing the harsh realities many actors endure.

Recalling one such encounter, she said, “He (a casting agent) asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that, and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low he could get." she said to Bollywood Bubble.

The actress also shared another incident in Hyderabad, where producers hinted at inappropriate expectations without directly stating them. She said, “We were in a room, and the producers would talk about it very openly, giving indications that you have to meet people. They wouldn’t say it outright, but it was clear what they meant. However, not everyone is like that.”

Fatima’s revelation adds to the growing list of actors who have spoken out about casting couch experiences, including Vidya Balan, who also shared her struggles in the South industry.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is set to appear in Metro In Dino 2, continuing her journey in Bollywood. Her openness sheds light on the persistent issues in the film industry and the resilience it takes to navigate such challenges.