close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sholay

Feels good that 'Sholay' is loved by all generations: Ramesh Sippy

The film also stars Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, and has superhit music by RD Burman.

Feels good that &#039;Sholay&#039; is loved by all generations: Ramesh Sippy
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The classic Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay" completed 44 years of release on Thursday, and the film's director Ramesh Sippy is glad that the movie is still loved across generations.

"It feels good to know that 'Sholay' after 44 years is still loved and watched by all generations! I feel blessed!" Sippy tweeted on Thursday. 

"Sholay", which released on August 15 1975, was about two petty criminals, Veeru and Jai (Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

The film also stars Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, and has superhit music by RD Burman.

"Sholay" is considered one of the greatest films Bollywood has ever made. It was ranked at number one in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.

 

Tags:
SholayRamesh SippyBollywood
Next
Story

Mira Rajput gives a sneak-peek into how Misha and Zain Kapoor celebrated Rakhi! See pic

Must Watch

PT13M58S

Photo Gallery: India celebrates 73rd Independence Day