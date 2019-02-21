हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raj Kumar Barjatya

Film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

The official twitter handle of Rajshri productions confirmed the news.

Film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood film producer Rajkumar Barjatya of Rajshri Productions passed away on Thursday in Mumbai.

The official twitter handle of Rajshri productions reads, "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Expressing his grief over the same, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji’s demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar."

Fondly called as Raj Babu, Barjatya had produced iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few. His last production venture was 'Hum Chaar'. The film had hit the screens on February 15 this year. 

