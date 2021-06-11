हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayesha Sulthana

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana booked for sedition for spreading 'false' news on COVID-19 in Lakshadweep

The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. Aisha Sultana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana booked for sedition for spreading &#039;false&#039; news on COVID-19 in Lakshadweep
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: Lakshadweep Police on Thursday booked filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana or (Aisha Sultana) on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader.

Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep.

According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

In his complaint filed with the Kavaratti police on Wednesday, Khader said Sulthana, during a debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the Central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

The BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sulthana's was an anti-national act, which tarnished the 'patriotic image' of the central government. He sought action against her.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker.

The Lakshadweep-based model and actor Sulthana has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ayesha Sulthanaaisha sultanaSedition ChargesCOVID-19covidCoronavirusLakshwadeep
Next
Story

Rhea Chakraborty to play contemporary Draupadi in Mahabharat? Hot Scoop

Must Watch

PT7M54S

best yoga asanas for diabetes patients can perform easily at home health news ngmp