Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj buys swanky new apartment for Rs 19.5 crore in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Bollywood filmmaker, director and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s family has reportedly purchased a premium residential apartment in Versova locality of Mumbai's Andheri suburb for Rs 19.5 crore. As per Economic Times, the luxury abode costs a whopping Rs 19.5 crore. It is located on the 21st floor of the Bay View residential tower and spreads across 2,056 sq ft. The family has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.17 crore.

The Hindi film screenwriter has purchased the apartment along with his singer-wife Rekha Bhardwaj and writer, director and actor son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The report stated that the transaction was finalised only last week on October 7, 2022 and was registered on October 10. As part of the deal, the family will get exclusive access to three car parking slots in the tower.

Several B-Town biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Kundrra, Alia Bhat, Disha Patani among other have bought luxury apartments and registered their deals in the last few months.

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao has bought a luxury triplex apartment in Mumbai’s plush Juhu locality for nearly Rs 44 crores from late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Fitness enthusiast and model turned actor Milind Soman purchased a new a sea-facing 4-BHK home in Mumbai's posh area in Prabhadevi. Reportedly, the house is spread over 1720 sqft, with two parking lots and offers scenic views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra Worli Sea-Link. The exact cost of the apartment is undisclosed but as per Ocean Star's official website, the price of flats starts at Rs 6.8 crore.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan bought a new house in the Four Bungalows area of Mumbai last month in September. The flat that Big B bought is on the 31st floor of the Parthenon Building in Four Bungalows area. The entire flat is reportedly 12,000 square feet. The cost of the property is also not known yet.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP has bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth ₹119 crore in Mumbai's Bandra. The apartment is spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, according to documents provided by Indextap.com. It has a total 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In addition to this, Singh will also get access to 19 car parks in the building.