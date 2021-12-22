हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FIR actress Kavita Kaushik raises temperature while sunbathing in leopard-print bikini, check out her sizzling photo

Kavita enjoys a huge fan following on social media and regularly interacts with her followers. She has often expressed her views on embracing one's bodily flaws and living the life you want. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Popular face on Indian television Kavita Kaushik, who shot to fame with her on-screen portrayal of a Haryanvi cop in sitcom 'F.I.R', is raising the temperature on social media. 

Kavita enjoys a huge fan following on social media and regularly interacts with her followers. She has often expressed her views on embracing one's bodily flaws and living the life you want. 

This time again, the actress took to Instagram to drop a bikini-clad picture of her and made a strong point for women, who feel shy about their physical appearance and often use 'filters' to hide their physical flaws. 

Sharing a photo, she also asked her fans to guess where her next tattoo would be. "Cos I'm too Unfiltered to care a F ! Also, guess what my new tattoo is gonna be," she wrote as the caption. 

The actress tied the knot with Ronnie Biswas in 2017 at the backdrop of the beautiful mountains of Kedarnath.

Kavita recently also shared a series of stunning bikini pictures from the beach. The actress, who is also a Yoga instructor, could be seen practicing difficult Yoga poses on the beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita is all set to be back on TV with a role in 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi'. In the last season of Bigg Boss, Kavita made headlines after she voluntarily walked out of the house after a massive fight with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

