FIR Against 'RDX' Producers For 'Embezzlement' Of Profits

'RDX: Robert Dony Xavier' directed by Nahas Hidayath, released on August 25, 2023.

|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 07:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
FIR Against 'RDX' Producers For 'Embezzlement' Of Profits (Image: Instagram)

Kerala: An FIR has been filed against the producers of 2023-Malayalam movie 'RDX' over alleged embezzlement and non disbursement of profits.

The FIR has been registered against producers Sophia Paul and James Paul.

The case has been registered by Tripunithura Police in Ernakulam at Hill Palace Police Station, under sections, 120-B, 406, 420, 468, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

'RDX: Robert Dony Xavier' directed by Nahas Hidayath, released on August 25, 2023. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav starred in the film.

Anjana Abraham, a resident of Tripunithura, has alleged that producers, Sophia Paul and James Paul failed to distribute the promised profit margins to stakeholders.

Anjana claimed to have invested Rs 6 crore in the film's production after being assured of a full return on investment and a 30 per cent share of total profits.

As per Anjana's complaint, she has only received her initial investment, despite several requests.

