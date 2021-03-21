First photo of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's newborn son by Saba on one-month birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second bundle of joy on February 21, 2021 and on Sunday (March 21), the little bundle of joy turned one-month-old. While Kareena had shared a glimpse his son resting on his soldier in a photo where his face wasn't visible, their fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to drop the first picture of their newborn son.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's younger sister Saba Ali Khan, who stays with her mother Soha Ali Khan in New Delhi, took to Instagram to celebrate the one-month birthday of her nephew. She shared a collage of pictures of Kareena, Saif and her son, without revealing the baby face. "1 month, I love you," she wrote.

Saba always shared pictures of Saif and Kareena and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. A few days back, she had beautifully framed wedding pictures of Saif and Kareena and had specified they are two people she can always count on in life.

Earlier, on Women's Day on March 8, Kareena had shared the first picture of the baby on social media. She had captioned it saying, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves." The black-and-white photo showed Kareena cradling her newborn child.

About revealing her child's name, Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on 'What Women Want', "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

On February 21, announcing the baby's arrival, Saif had said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

For the uninformed, Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.