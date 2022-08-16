'Flash' star Ezra Miller opens up on his mental health issue, seeks help

New Delhi: American actor Ezra Miller, who is most famous for his role as Barry Allen in the DC series "The Flash," has had a troubling year so far. There have been arrests on multiple occasions for incidents related to disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary. The rumour mill on social media platforms is also full of stories and accusations, and many are questioning his mental well-being. These issues in the recent past have also created problems for the Warner Brothers and the star in terms of his future in the DC Extended Universe, of which The Flash is a big part.

Now the actor has sent out an official statement regarding all the controversies surrounding him. The Flash actor Ezra Miller issued an apology for the succession of controversies surrounding his life in a statement that was first reported by Variety via his representative. The note reads, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment." I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.

The actor has attempted to be open about the issues surrounding him as well as his mental health, and it now remains to be seen what decision Warner Bros. executives will make regarding the actor.

The actor, who identifies as non binary, started his career with the movie "Afterschool," released in 2008, has also been part of notable films like "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Fantastic Beasts Franchise," and "Justice League," among others.