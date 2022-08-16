NewsLifestylePeople
EZRA MILLER

'Flash' star Ezra Miller opens up on his mental health issue, seeks help

American actor Ezra Miller, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent times, issued an official statement and opened up about his mental health issues.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ezra miller made his debut with film 'Afterschool'
  • He is well known for playing DC character 'Flash'
  • He opened up on his mental health issues

Trending Photos

'Flash' star Ezra Miller opens up on his mental health issue, seeks help

New Delhi: American actor Ezra Miller, who is most famous for his role as Barry Allen in the DC series "The Flash," has had a troubling year so far. There have been arrests on multiple occasions for incidents related to disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary. The rumour mill on social media platforms is also full of stories and accusations, and many are questioning his mental well-being. These issues in the recent past have also created problems for the Warner Brothers and the star in terms of his future in the DC Extended Universe, of which The Flash is a big part.

Now the actor has sent out an official statement regarding all the controversies surrounding him. The Flash actor Ezra Miller issued an apology for the succession of controversies surrounding his life in a statement that was first reported by Variety via his representative. The note reads, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment." I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.

The actor has attempted to be open about the issues surrounding him as well as his mental health, and it now remains to be seen what decision Warner Bros. executives will make regarding the actor.

The actor, who identifies as non binary, started his career with the movie "Afterschool," released in 2008, has also been part of notable films like "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Fantastic Beasts Franchise," and "Justice League," among others.

 

Live Tv

Ezra MillerThe FlashFantastic BeastsDC Universe

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?