हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cannes 2022

Flirtatious and fun! Deepika Padukone pairs floral boots with matching dress at Cannes - check out

Cannes 2022: Donning a strapless pale green dress with bright pink roses, paired with boots of a similar print, Deepika Padukone has aced the floral look!

Flirtatious and fun! Deepika Padukone pairs floral boots with matching dress at Cannes - check out
Pic: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Cannes (France): Deepika Padukone has been rocking Cannes with her stunning outfits and leaving her fans wanting for more. After vibrant orange and sultry black, the actress has dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle, where she is flaunting a floral look. And lo behold, it's not just her dress that has large floral patterns, but her boots too! In fact, it's matchy-matchy for Deepika who is carrying out the all-floral look only like she can!

The actress grabbed the limelight with her looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. In these pictures, she is seen sporting a light green coloured strapless dress, with pink roses all over the dress and leaves in darker green. She matched her boots with her dress and tied her hair in a bun. The fun and flirty look gives our desi girl in France a perfect happy glow and is obviously turning heads!

While fans are going gaga over her look, her biggest fan and partner, husband Ranveer Singh loved her look and he commented by writing 'GORG', followed by several emojis. Check out Deepika's gorgeous pictures that she shared on Instagram below:

 

Deepika has been grabbing eyeballs with her different outfits at Cannes. Earlier, she left netizens in awe when she opted for a stunning orange gown dress. The actress donned an orange gown frill dress,  and her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completed her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings. On Day 6, meanwhile, she walked the red carpet, where she donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless, embellished gown.

Also read: 'Stop raping us!' Topless woman crashes Cannes red carpet, protests against sexual violence in Ukraine

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cannes 2022Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone at Cannes
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt misses dad Sunil Dutt on death anniversary, writes ‘You were the best a son could ask for’

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Pakistan Ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi comes in favour of Yasin Malik