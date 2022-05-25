Cannes (France): Deepika Padukone has been rocking Cannes with her stunning outfits and leaving her fans wanting for more. After vibrant orange and sultry black, the actress has dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle, where she is flaunting a floral look. And lo behold, it's not just her dress that has large floral patterns, but her boots too! In fact, it's matchy-matchy for Deepika who is carrying out the all-floral look only like she can!

The actress grabbed the limelight with her looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. In these pictures, she is seen sporting a light green coloured strapless dress, with pink roses all over the dress and leaves in darker green. She matched her boots with her dress and tied her hair in a bun. The fun and flirty look gives our desi girl in France a perfect happy glow and is obviously turning heads!

While fans are going gaga over her look, her biggest fan and partner, husband Ranveer Singh loved her look and he commented by writing 'GORG', followed by several emojis. Check out Deepika's gorgeous pictures that she shared on Instagram below:

Deepika has been grabbing eyeballs with her different outfits at Cannes. Earlier, she left netizens in awe when she opted for a stunning orange gown dress. The actress donned an orange gown frill dress, and her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completed her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings. On Day 6, meanwhile, she walked the red carpet, where she donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless, embellished gown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.