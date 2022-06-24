NEW DELHI: The versatile actor Vikrant Massey has always left his strong presence on the screen with his amazing acting spectacle. While the actor is immensely loved by the audience he is also a blue-eyed guy among the prominent filmmakers of the industry who always looks forward to working with him.

Vikrant is enjoying an exciting time these days as he started shooting for his upcoming project Sector 36 in Delhi and is capturing all the limelight as soon as the trailer of 'Forensic' has been released.

While the audience is excited to see him in this, psychological thriller, the director Vishal Furia was seen expressing his views on working with Vikrant.

He said, "I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, on both the occasions we extensively have shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor. He will listen take the brief he will imbibe his characteristics his own additions to the character and make the character his own so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor, to give his input and that is what he does. Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him”.

The trailer of Vikrant Massey's psychological thriller 'Forensic' has already come up with a storm on the internet. Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film which has released today on platform Zee5.

The highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte and 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan.