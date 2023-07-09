New Delhi: Sana Khan delivered her first child in Surat on July 5, 2023. The actress, who quit showbiz sometime back, got married to Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony. She shared both her wedding and baby arrival news on social media with fans. Recently, she revealed the name of her newborn.

In an interview with Times Of India, Sana disclosed the name of her baby boy. “It is said naam ka insaan par bohot asarr hota hai. So, we wanted a name that signified piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty. Jamil means beauty, and Tariq means pleasant.”

On being newly inducted to motherhood, the former actress said, “It’s one of the best feelings in the world and indescribable at the same time. Bringing a new life into the world is unimaginable. I still can’t believe he is my baby; it seems I have come to visit someone else’s child (smiles). It’s a lifetime responsibility, and you are accountable for everything good or bad happening in the child’s life. A woman goes through so many changes during this phase. You feel helpless when your baby cries; they are so tiny you don’t know how to hold them. So, for now, my mother-in-law is changing his diapers.”



When talked about how her husband Anas is flaring with fatherhood, she said, “I feel I don’t even know him. He is so different. He gets so emotional while looking at the baby that he sometimes has tears in his eyes. I often see him crying. I even asked him once why he was crying as I was the crybaby in the relationship, and the baby was my partner-in-crime.”

Sending shockwaves across the showbiz, Sana Khan quit the industry in October 2020 and married Surat-based businessman, Maulana Anas Saiyad. Sana has worked in movies like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Halla Bol’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, and ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and participated, in reality, shows ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi