Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Elli AvrRam opens up on facing casting couch

New Delhi: The Greek-Swedish beauty Elli AvrRam was seen in season 7 of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. She became a household name after the show and even featured in movies and a few hit songs.

The actress in an interview with Pinkvilla.com revealed shocking details of her casting couch experience in Bollywood. She said, "I had gone for a few meetings. I met these two directors who especially shaked my hand and scratched it with one of the fingers. After that one meeting, I asked my friend about it. He was shocked and said, "Oh, no did he do that? Do you know what that means?' I didn't know and he told me that he wanted to sleep with me."

She even shared her ordeal of dealing with sexism in the industry where once she got replaced from a movie by the producer because the actor in the film had an issue with her.

In her interview, Elli shared how she was put off by many in the industry and told things like 'you are too short', 'look older' etc.

The actress, however, made her own standing and is slowly making her presence felt.

She made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

Recently, she featured in Netflix Originals 'Typewriter' by Sujoy Ghosh and ALTBalaji's web-series 'The Verdict—State vs Nanavati'.