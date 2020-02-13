हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sana Khaan

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khaan break-ups with choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis, calls him a 'compulsive cheater'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Sana Khaan has finally broken her silence on relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Sanaa opened up on her break-up and revealed that the man she dated for long had been cheating on her with multiple women.

Former &#039;Bigg Boss&#039; contestant Sana Khaan break-ups with choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis, calls him a &#039;compulsive cheater&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Sana Khaan has finally broken her silence on relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Sanaa opened up on her break-up and revealed that the man she dated for long had been cheating on her with multiple women.

Sanaa revealed the details of her relationship in an interview with Times Of India and then shared a clipping of her article on Instagram. In a long caption with the post, she wrote: This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately, I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly.

I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.

Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you Upbringing matters a lot He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will  He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you Upbringing matters a lot He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

Sanaa made headlines when she featured in a commercial which invited a ban for being too provocative. Later, she was seen as a popular contestant inside reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6.

She has worked in several movies, television shows and featured in advertisements too.

 

 

 

Tags:
Sana Khaanmelvin louissana khaan boyfriend
Next
Story

Salma Hayek explains her awkward hug with Eminem

Must Watch

PT7M43S

Bomb explodes in Lucknow Court, Live Bomb found