Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khaan break-ups with choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis, calls him a 'compulsive cheater'

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and actress Sana Khaan has finally broken her silence on relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Sanaa opened up on her break-up and revealed that the man she dated for long had been cheating on her with multiple women.

Sanaa revealed the details of her relationship in an interview with Times Of India and then shared a clipping of her article on Instagram. In a long caption with the post, she wrote: This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately, I didn’t get it from where I should have gotten. This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly.

I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will. He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.

Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you Upbringing matters a lot He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople

Sanaa made headlines when she featured in a commercial which invited a ban for being too provocative. Later, she was seen as a popular contestant inside reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6.

She has worked in several movies, television shows and featured in advertisements too.