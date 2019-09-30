close

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's ravishing looks and body-hugging outfit steal the show at GQ Awards 2019—Pics

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar&#039;s ravishing looks and body-hugging outfit steal the show at GQ Awards 2019—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is rearing to enter the big world of movies soon. And in her first fashion event of the year, Manushi turned heads with her stunning looks and uber classy fashion choice at the recently held GQ India Men of the Year Awards 2019.

Manushi dazzled in a Sharnita Nandwana body-fitted dark green dress. She was styled by ace fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, who is known to be the brain behind styling many A-list actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Check out the photos which Manushi shared on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like Manushi is all set to make her presence felt in the showbiz world.

At the event, several B-Towners marked their attendance. Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif amongst various others were seen dressed to kill.

The 20-something beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi became the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

So, let's wait and watch to see Manushi on the big screen!

 

