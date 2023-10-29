'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Passes Away At 54: Report

New Delhi: Matthew Perry from the popular 'Friends' series passes away at the age of 54. Famous for his role of 'Chandler Bing', the actor was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday.

According to a report by TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Matthey Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with 'Friends', Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

'Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Matthew Perry's Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show's biggest laughs.

Favourite of many, Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969. He was raised in Ottawa, Canada. It was during his time there when he attended elementary school alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father. John Bennett Perry was Matthew's father who was both an actor and model.

Matthew Perry's stepfather is Keith Morrison from 'Dateline'. During his teenage years itself, Matthew Perry relocated. He started with a few television guest roles before gaining recognition for his recurring role as Chazz Russell on 'Boys Will Be Boys' from 1987 to 1988. Thereafter, 'Growing Pains' and 'Sydney' happened but strides changed in 1994 when he joined the cast of the iconic NBC sitcom 'Friends.' Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.