From ‘Dil Chori’ to ‘Deedar De’, Here’s a Look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sizzling Dance Numbers

New Delhi: Fans saw how Nushrratt Bharuccha is looking really stunning in a hot avatar in the recently released song Main Khiladi from her upcoming film 'Selfiee' in which she was paired with Emraan Hashmi. While the actress was yet again seen making a dazzling appearance in the song, here's looking at some of the hot dance numbers she has served us throughout and has gained immense popularity.

1. Chhote Chhote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

With her indistinct charm and alluring avatar in sizzling red attire, Nushrratt truly raised the temperature on the screens. While she was paired with two handsome hunks, Kartik Aaryan, and Sunny Singh, Her killer moves truly left everyone stunned. The song was famous among the masses and has 210+ million views on YouTube.

2. Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Donning a sizzling hot red saree, Nushrratt truly made us all go made over her hotness in the song. Moreover, her impressive dance moves on the Punjabi beats truly gave us some amazing dance moves to burn the dance floor at any party. The song is always trending on YouTube with 654 million views.

3. Deedar De from Chhalaang

Nushrratt truly went on to raise the temperature on the screen with her sizzling-hot avatar in Deedar De. While she was seen paired with Rajkummar Rao, the way she nailed the signature step with her bold groovy dance moves truly made everyone go crazy behind her. The song has a viewership of 20 Million on YouTube.

4. Saiyaan Ji with Yo Yo Honey Singh

Making her first appearance with the music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nushrratt's hotness in this music album truly left everyone stunned. With 555 million views, the actress received immense love from the audience with the song being a mandatory play at every party.

5. Peeyu Datt Ke from Marjaavaan

While making her presence in Peeyu Datt Ke song, Nushrratt proved there is no one who can make a song more enthralling with her hotness than her. The actress in the black attire truly grabbed the attention of the masses while her appealing hotness was truly a vision to behold. The song enjoys a huge viewership of 9.4 Million on YouTube.

While we have seen Nushrratt's hotness in these dance numbers, the recently released Main Khiladi song from her upcoming film 'Selfie' is an addition to her long slate of hot dance numbers.

On the work front, Apart from ‘Chhorii 2’, Nushrratt has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.