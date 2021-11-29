हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virgil Abloh

From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar: Bollywood mourns the demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019.

From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar: Bollywood mourns the demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

 Mumbai: The demise of ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh has left everyone in a state of grief. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh. Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of Abloh and wrote, "Gone too soon."

"This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed," filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his IG Story.

Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was 41 when he breathed his last.


Mourning the demise of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend ...There will never be another Virgil Abloh."

Arjun Kapoor has also expressed his grief. He posted a photograph of Abloh and captioned it with a broken heart emoji. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virgil AblohRIP Virgil AblohPriyanka chopra mourns Virgil AblohArjun KapoorKaran Johar
Next
Story

Him and I: Patralekhaa holds hubby Rajkummar Rao close in new romantic pic!

Must Watch

PT42M14S

Winter Session of parliament underway, repeal on farm bills expected