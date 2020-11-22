From quitting showbiz to hush-hush wedding: When Sana Khan made headlines

MUMBAI: A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan on Sunday (November 22) revealed she has tied the knot. The former Bigg Boss contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed.

The couple got married on November 20 in a key-key ceremony in Surat. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah... "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," she posted on Instagram.

According to reports, Anas is a Gujarat-based religious scholar.

Last month, the television actress in a detailed note shared on Instagram had announced to quit the entertainment industry. The actress cited religious reasons behind the decision to say goodbye to the glamour world.

In her post, Sana said that the entertainment industry has given her 'all kinds of fame, honour and wealth' but she has realised that she should not make 'wealth and fame' her only goal. She added that from now on, she will 'serve humanity and follow the orders of her Creator'

A look at her brief career in the showbiz industry :

Sana, 33, has acted in 14 films across five different languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films.

She made her acting debut in the low-budget adult Hindi film 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005 and subsequently started appearing in television commercials and other ad films. In Bollywood, she featured in films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Controversial TV commercial:

Sana acted in over 50 ad films, including a cosmetic commercial directed by Shirish Kunder in July 2007.

In March 2007, her TV commercial for men's innerwear brand created a strong controversy and was banned by the government on the grounds of sexual profanity. Later, the company re-hired the actress, shot a sequel to that commercial with a different theme, and released it in February 2008.

Sana Khan accuses ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis of cheating on her:

In February 2019, Sana confirmed her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. However, the couple parted their ways after Sana accused him of cheating on her.

Sana, who had a major fallout with boyfriend Melvin, accused him of cheating on her with other women. She revealed that issues had been brewing up after they had been together for eight months. "I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since," she had told Bombay Times.

Kidnapping case:

The 'Jai Ho' actress has another controversy to her credit. A PTI report said that she was declared absconding after she was charged with alleged attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl for rejecting her cousin's marriage proposal. When reports about her disappearing act started to emerge, Sana took to Facebook on May 24, 2014 to vent her anger against the accusers. She wrote, "People have found easy way to earn money, but I will not let them do that with me, I will fight and get the real story out for everyone out there!!!" (sic).

Death hoax:

This incident was an apt example of mistaken identity. The actress was bombarded with phone calls and messages after a website mistook her for another Pakistani actress with the same name, who passed away in a road accident in 2014. Sana was shocked to see her picture on the website, which reported the other actress’ demise. While the Pakistani actress met with the road accident in Hyderabad, Sana was in Mumbai.