From Sobhita Dhulipala to Saba Azad, here’s a look at promising actors to look forward on OTT

New Delhi: 2023 is expected to be about great content making its way to all the cinema buffs. This year is all set to bring a plethora of OTT shows across platforms and will showcase some of the greatest renditions of our favorite actors. And since several actors and makers leveled up with their content and performance last year, this year too is anticipated to be a year full of great stories, strong deliveries, and exploring creativity. With so many actors gearing up for releases this year on OTT, 2023 is definitely the year to look forward to. Let's have a look at what to expect on OTT by these actors in 2023.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara in Made In Heaven 2 & Kaveri in Night Manager

The first season of ‘Made In Heaven’ starring Sobhita Dhulipala has raised the flag higher than ever for a modern romantic drama. The audience has showered a ton of love on the first season and has curiously awaited the release of the 2nd. Now with ‘Made In Heaven 2’ gearing up for a 2023 release, the audience cannot wait to watch where Tara aka Sobhita’s story leads to. And with Night Manager, the film is touted to be a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, stars Sobhita Dhulipala who will play to role of Kaveri, will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

Rajkummar Rao starrer GUNS & GULAABS

Raj and DK, a team of accomplished filmmakers, have another exciting web series scheduled for release in 2023. The forthcoming television series, Guns & Gulaabs, will centre on a bunch of decent misfits who eventually integrate themselves into the criminal underworld. In the upcoming film Guns & Gulaabs, which is set in the 1990s, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah play pivotal characters.

Sohum Shah starrer Dahaad

Starring Sohum Shah, ‘Dahaad’ is a serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core. ‘Dahaad’ has been making the headlines since the time the web series and the star cast was announced. We have seen Sohum serve great performances in 2022, and now with him coming in ‘Dahaad’, the show is expected to deliver some edge of the seat thriller storyline.

Saba Azad aka Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys 2

After collecting rave reviews for season one of Rocket Boys, the makers of the Saba Azad starrer are bringing the second season of the successful web series. The success of Rocket Boys has put Saba Azad in a different light and with the second season gearing up for the 2023 release, the audience cannot hold the excitement to watch more of her in the series. Parvana Irani is still fresh in the mind of the audience and fans are looking forward to seeing her in Rocket Boys 2.