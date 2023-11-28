NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone, a luminary in the entertainment industry, requires no formal introduction. Her enchanting presence on the silver screen and in various public appearances never fails to mesmerize her admirers. Whether gracing billboards in Japan, Bangkok or now even in France as the face of Louis Vuitton, Deepika has become a source of immense pride for India.

The recent showcase of her billboards in France, as shared on her Instagram by a fan page, adds another chapter to her global presence post the Bangkok and Japan appearance of billboard.

Early on, a fan took a picture with the Billboard of Deepika in Tokyo. This surfaced on the internet and the actress took to her instagram as well to share the same and express gratitude.

Tokyo Billboard

This picture went viral on Instagram as Deepika made India beam with pride!

Deepika Padukone reposted a fan’s story of her @LouisVuitton LV GO-14 Bag hoarding in Tokyo, Japan.#DeepikaPadukone #LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/SKXbN1kT6t — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) October 19, 2023

Bangkok Billboard

This video showcases Deepika Padukone’s LV billboard that is placed in Bangkok!

France Billboard

Very recently, an instagram fan page of the actress was seen sharing a picture where Deepika is seen on a huge billboard in the streets of France!

As an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika Padukone not only embodies elegance and style but also serves as a cultural ambassador, spreading the charm of Indian talent worldwide.



DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S UPCOMING FILMS



Speaking about her upcoming projects, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first, and Siddharth Anand is all set to raise the bar of action after the phenomenal success of 'War' and 'Pathan'. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024.

She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD', epic science fiction dystopian film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Deepika is also a part of Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', where she will be seen in the role of a police officer. The shooting of Singham Again commenced with a Mahurat pooja.