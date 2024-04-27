From Weight Training To A Special Diet: Raashii Khanna Unveils Secrets Behind Her Super-Toned Figure

New Delhi: Versatile powerhouse actress Raashii Khanna raised temperatures with her looks in ‘Achacho’ song from her upcoming Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’. Now, the ‘Yodha’ actress has opened up about what went behind achieving the toned body she is seen flaunting in the song.

Emphasising that there is no ‘shortcut’ to fitness, Raashii said, "I work hard and I won’t take that away from me. Even in a 12 to 16-hour shoot day, I take out time for my workouts. I wake up early, I sleep early. I put in the work. And I have been at it for many years now. For the song, I went on to doing a lot of weight training with split routines and circuits, making it intense but not too long. The idea was to tone up. Also, nutrition plays a very important role when you are trying to look a certain way. For the song, I did go on an egg white and spinach diet for a week prior [the shoot]. But I wouldn't recommend it because it is not healthy in the long run."

She further stated that during the normal shoot days, she maintains a very healthy diet with "cheat meals on Sundays". Raashii's hard work on achieving a toned body for a song is a testament to her dedication towards her craft. The actress, who has previously garnered immense love from the audience for her power-packed performances in films such as ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Yodha’, is set to tickle the funny bones in horror-comedy 'Aranmanai 4'.

The actress has ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in the pipeline, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The film, which sees both actors play the role of reporters, will hit the theatres on August 2, 2024. Raashii is also looking forward to the release of a Hindi film ‘TME’ and a Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’.