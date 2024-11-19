Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Reveals Her BIG Scene From The Climax Was Changed Without Her Knowledge

New Delhi: Ameesha Patel recently revealed a surprising detail about her blockbuster film Gadar 2. One of the fans requested Ameesha to clarify about she killing the villain in climax. The actress confirmed the news and mentioned that the climax was changed minus her knowledge and even director Anil Sharma feels bad about it.

She wrote, “YES SAKINA was told that she would be killing the VILLIAN by the director but the climax shoot happened minus my knowledge let bygones be bygones.ANIL JI is family and hes aware of this and I'm sure he too feels bad now, gadar 2 already created history. Time to move ahead”.

Despite this, Ameesha was grateful for the love and appreciation the film received, cementing its place as one of the biggest hits of 2023. Her performance, alongside Sunny Deol, was widely applauded, and the movie resonated deeply with audiences across the nation.