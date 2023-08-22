Sunny Deol Enjoys Whopping Net Worth Of Over Rs 120 Cr, Lavish Bungalows, Luxury Cars

New Delhi: Superstar Sunny Deol is back with his second innings as the lead star of Gadar 2 - a film which is enjoying its dream at the Box Office. The saga of Gadar 2 continues to redefine cinematic victory, carving new routes of accomplishment with each step it takes. The movie is culminating in a staggering total of Rs 388.60 crore net collection as of now. Today, let's look into the whopping net worth, luxury cars and bungalows owned by Sunny Deol:

SUNNY DEOL'S NET WORTH, LAVISH BUNGALOWS

The Gadar 2 actor resides in a luxe bungalow in Dharmendra House - Ville Parle, Mumbai which is estimated to be worth Rs 6 Crore. He also owns agricultural land and non-agricultural land priced at Rs 21 Crore net value. He has ancestral properties in his hometown Punjab and invested in real estate in England as well. His net worth is reportedly estimated to be around USD 12-16 Million which means around Rs 120 crore.



Additionally, he has a retreat in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

AUCTION NOTICE ON SUNNY DEOL'S JUHU BUNGALOW?

Recently, news of Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow getting auctioned by Maharastra-owned Bank of Baroda over recovery of Rs 56 crore, spread like wildfire. However, later it was reported that the bank has withdrawn for the e-auction of the property due to 'technical reasons'.

"Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons," said the Bank of Baroda.

The Juhu property owned by Sunny Deol, also houses Sunny Sounds studio, which serves as his office, a preview theatre, and two post-production suites. This establishment was founded in the late 1980s. According to the auction notice, Sunny's father and veteran actor Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt.

SUNNY DEOL'S FILM FEE

According to a report on India TV.com, it is believed that the average movie remuneration of the actor is close to Rs 6 crore. He charges somewhere between Rs 5-6 Crore per movie and profit sharing.

SUNNY DEOL'S LUXURY CARS AND BRAND ENDORSEMENTS

Sunny Deol reportedly owns a Range Rover and Audi A8 among others in his garage. As the same India TV report, Gadar 2 star charges around Rs 2 Crore for brand endorsement. He is associated with Lux Cozi, BKT Tires and Form Tract Tractors among others.