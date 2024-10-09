Advertisement
DOWN SYNDROME

Gadar 2 Star Utkarsh Sharma Celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month; 'They Are The Real Heroes'

Utkarsh Sharma, known for his role as Sunny Deol’s son in Gadar these all-time blockbuster films, recently celebrated Down Syndrome Awareness Month. 

|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gadar 2 Star Utkarsh Sharma Celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month; 'They Are The Real Heroes' (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Gadar star Utkarsh Sharma, known for his role as Sunny Deol’s son in these all-time blockbuster films, recently celebrated Down Syndrome Awareness Month with joy and enthusiasm. Utkarsh took to social media to share some truly heartwarming photos, capturing moments of joy and positivity.

In his post, Utkarsh expressed his support for the Down syndrome community, encouraging his followers to embrace inclusivity and understanding. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

He wrote, 'October is Down Syndrome Month. It was a privilege to host these kids at my office. Thank you, Mansha Foundation, for giving me this opportunity to help raise awareness about the challenges they face daily and also celebrate their unique talents.

I spoke to each one’s parents and was humbled by their efforts. I salute them. They are the real heroes.

Guys, together, we need to make the world a more inclusive place for these kids. And I hope we can create and push our governments to create better healthcare, educational and professional opportunities for them, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

These kids are artists, singers, models, entrepreneurs, and even sportsmen. And they are ultimately the future of our nation. If we make sure they are treated well, they will surely make our nation proud through their incredible talents

Do spread this message celebrating inclusivity… Jai Hind”

Through his thoughtful gesture, Utkarsh Sharma continues to make a positive impact beyond the screen, reminding everyone of the importance of compassion and acceptance. Utkarsh is definitely a star to watch out for! With his wonderful stint in Gadar and Gadar 2, he already is a popular face in the heartlands

