Gaddar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur Re-wears Her Special White Dress At International Iconic Awards Says,' The Dress I Wore...'

New Delhi: Actress Simratt Kaur Randhawa opted for a sentimental choice for her attire at the International Iconic Awards where she received the best debut award for her role in the film "Gaddar 2." Kaur repeated the same white dress she wore during her first public appearance while promoting her debut film.

Sharing her delight at winning the award and the recognition for her performance in "Gaddar 2,'' Kaur said, 'It's special because it's my first debut award. As an actor, firsts are always special.'

Decoding 'Lucky White Dress'

Simrat opted for a white anarkali gown, paired with leggings and a matching dupatta. She accessorized with long beaded earrings. she completed the look with minimal makeup and open hair look.

While Expressing her attachment to the 'lucky White' dress, Kaur said, "Well, this was the dress I wore the first time I came in front of the Bollywood world. So, this dress is very special and close to my heart. Today, as I received my debut award, I guess I had to re-wear this same dress, from where I started. Sometimes, a few things and outfits are close to the heart, and you feel like recreating them, reliving the moment once again. And also, it's budget-friendly sometimes, so yeah."

When asked if she drew inspiration from Alia Bhatt's recent trend of repeating outfits for special occasions, Simrat clarified, "Well, I won't say inspired, but I've always done this, and I don't think there's anything wrong with repeating outfits. But since Alia Bhatt did it, now people are more aware of it and are happy about it as she has a great influence on all of us."