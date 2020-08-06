हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gajraj Rao

Gajraj Rao backs OTT for content, big screen for big impact

Gajraj Rao's latest film "Lootcase" is a comedy that released digitally. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey released in a digital space recently.

Image Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Actor Gajraj Rao feels the web has emerged as an important platform for content-driven shows and films but to get the right impact for big films, one will always have to return to the big screen.

"I feel OTT is playing a good and important role for content-driven shows and films, but to watch ‘Baahubali' or ‘Baaghi' you have to go to the screens because the canvas is big," Gajraj told IANS.

Gajraj made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen" and was later seen in films like "Dil Se...", "Black Friday", "Talvar" and "Rangoon". But 2018 changed the game for him after he featured in "Badhaai Ho".

His latest film "Lootcase" is a comedy that released digitally. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey released in a digital space recently.

Gajraj Rao
