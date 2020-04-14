हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman's alter ego Diana has 'evolved' in new film

She said that "something crazy" will happen involving Chris Pine's alter ego Steve Trevor.

Los Angeles: Actress Gal Gadot, who will return for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 1984", shared how Wonder Woman's alter ego Diana has "evolved" in the upcoming instalment.

"The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise," Gadot told Empire magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"However, she's very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she's guarded. And then something crazy happens."

Gadot opened up about how she and Jenkins were keen on working with Pine again.

"Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and (co-writer) Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back."

 

Tags:
Gal GadotWonder WomanHollywood
