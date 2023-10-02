Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Did You Know Actor Boman Irani Lost 30 Kgs To Become Mahatma Gandhi On Screen?

New Delhi: On the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in a heartfelt tribute to the revered Mahatma Gandhi, actor Boman Irani has opened up about his extraordinary journey of embodying the father of the nation in Feroze Khan's 'Mahatma V/s Gandhi'. Boman Irani's commitment to the role, including a remarkable weight loss of 30 kgs, reflects his dedication to bringing the spirit of Gandhi to life on screen.

Boman Irani took on the challenging role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film, which required seasoned acting skills and also a physical transformation that astounded the industry and fans alike. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti Boman Irani took to social media to share his experience of playing Mahatma Gandhi on screen, “It’s Gandhi Jayanti. However, we should be thinking of him and his principles every single day. I had the good fortune to play him in Feroze Khan’s 'Mahatma vs Gandhi'. Lost 30 Kgs to essay the part but gained a lifetime of learning. #gandhijayanti”

As the nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Boman Irani's portrayal of the Mahatma in 'Mahatma V/s Gandhi' serves as a touching reminder of the enduring legacy and teachings of the Father of the Nation.

Recently, Actor Boman Irani talked about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praises for his professionalism and dedication towards the craft. A video of Boman from the IIFA 2023 red carpet praising his 'Dunki' co-star surfaced on social media in which he said that "Shah Rukh Khan is really humble and has no air of his superstardom.