Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini alleges ex-boyfriend almost killed her, draws similarity with Shraddha Walkar case

New Delhi: Actress Flora Saini, who has worked in several Hindi, Kannada and Tamil movies in her recent interview opened up about facing sexual harassment by her ex-boyfriend, who used to beat her. Stree fame actress recalled the domestic violence and sexual harassment she suffered in 2007 about which she had first spoken publicly in 2018 during the MeToo movement. She was earlier in a relationship with producer Gaurang Doshi.

Flora told News18, "He was so sweet in the beginning. So good that my parents were also fooled that he is such a nice guy. But slowly, your parents see the red flags. In Shraddha’s case as well, the same happened. They first cut you out from your family. I also left my home, and within a week of moving in with him, I was being bashed up. I couldn’t understand why he was beating me up suddenly, because in my eyes he was a really nice guy."

She added, "One night, he’d beaten me so much that I had a fractured jaw. He took his father’s picture and warned me saying I swear on my father that I will kill you tonight. When he turned back to keep the photo frame back, in that fraction of a second, my mom’s voice echoed in my ears that at such a moment you will have to run - bas bhaag, mat soch ki kapde pehne hai ya nahi, paise hain ya nahi, bas bhaag. I ran to my home and I decided that I’m never going back."

Flora also shared how the police had at first refused to file her complaint and were talking to her ex on the phone and telling him that she had come to file a complaint. But eventually, she was able to file a handwritten complaint against her ex-boyfriend.

In her interview, she also tried to draw a similarity with the shocking and spine-chilling Shraddha Walkar case from Delhi where her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala brutally killed her.