Actress Flora Saini issues clarification, says 'never interacted with Raj Kundra, and his aide Umesh Kamat'

New Delhi: Actress Flora Saini, who played a pivotal part in horror comedy Stree recently issued a clarification on social media after her name surfaced in purported WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and aide Umesh Kamat.

Flora slammed rumours and clarified that she has 'never interacted with Kundra and Kamat'. "I don't have their numbers and never had any interactions with either of them," she said.

Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in a pornography case on Tuesday. He was arrested on July 19 in connection with a case on alleged production and distribution of pornographic content. Kundra's police remand ended today.

Meanwhile, the hearing of Kundra's bail application in Bombay High Court will take place tomorrow.

A few days back, actress Shilpa Shetty's statement was recorded and a search was conducted at their residence by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

On the work front, Flora featured in web series such as Paurashpur, Aarya, and Inside Edge. She shot to fame with ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat series and was later seen in Bollywood film Stree.