हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Actress Flora Saini issues clarification, says 'never interacted with Raj Kundra, and his aide Umesh Kamat'

Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in a pornography case on Tuesday. 

Actress Flora Saini issues clarification, says &#039;never interacted with Raj Kundra, and his aide Umesh Kamat&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Flora Saini, who played a pivotal part in horror comedy Stree recently issued a clarification on social media after her name surfaced in purported WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and aide Umesh Kamat. 

Flora slammed rumours and clarified that she has 'never interacted with Kundra and Kamat'. "I don't have their numbers and never had any interactions with either of them," she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Flora Saini (@florasaini)

Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in a pornography case on Tuesday. He was arrested on July 19 in connection with a case on alleged production and distribution of pornographic content. Kundra's police remand ended today.

Meanwhile, the hearing of Kundra's bail application in Bombay High Court will take place tomorrow.

A few days back, actress Shilpa Shetty's statement was recorded and a search was conducted at their residence by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. 

On the work front, Flora featured in web series such as Paurashpur, Aarya, and Inside Edge. She shot to fame with ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat series and was later seen in Bollywood film Stree.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj KundraFlora SainiGandii Baatstree actressflora saini videoraj kundra Pornography case
Next
Story

Exclusive: India's Mixed Martial Artist Ritu Phogat loves to gorge on mithai, picks Dangal star Aamir Khan as her favourite!

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Uttar Pradesh: International human trafficking racket busted, 5 Rohingya Muslim arrested from Assam