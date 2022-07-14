NewsLifestylePeople
Neetu Chandra 'was asked to be a salaried wife of a businessman for Rs 25 lakh per month'!

Neetu Chandra opens up on dark reality of the showbiz world. In 2020, Neetu appeared in the Hollywood show Gown and out in Beverly Hills with Sammy John Heaney. The show stars Patrick Simpson and Pol Atto.

New Delhi: Actress Neetu Chandra, who made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starrer 2005 release Garam Masala opened up on feeling felt out in the industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu said, "Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I am nowhere."

NEETU CHANDRA ON HAVING SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT 

She told Bollywood Hungama, "Kya logon ke jaane ke baad hi unke kaam ko saraha jaata hai?" "I was told by a big businessman that he will give me 25 lakhs per month and that I have to become his salaried wife,” the actress said.  

She added, "Ek casting director, kaafi bada naam hai but main naam nahi bolna chahti, audition ke time pe hi matlab, ek ghante ke andar usne bola.. I am really sorry Nitu, this is not working out. So you literally audition me, to reject me taaki meri confidence toot jaye."

NEETU CHANDRA'S WORK PROJECTS

The actress started her own production house named Champaran Talkies. It won the National Award for the film Mithila Makhaan. The national award-winning film was directed by her brother Nitin Chandra. 

She featured in Godavari, a Telugu film, in 2006. In 2007 she appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Traffic Signal. Yavarum Nalam with Madhavan, Rann, Apartment, No Problem, Sadiyaan, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai among others. 

In 2020, Neetu appeared in the Hollywood show Gown and out in Beverly Hills with Sammy John Heaney. The show stars Patrick Simpson and Pol Atto.

 

