हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan's FIRST post after son Aryan Khan's bail goes viral!

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Gauri Khan&#039;s FIRST post after son Aryan Khan&#039;s bail goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got bail from the Bombay High Court after spending almost a month in jail in a drugs-on-cruise case, mom Gauri Khan has posted something special on social media. 

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and dropped her first post in days. She wrote: A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Fans also commented on her timeline and wrote comments like 'we are happy you are back'!

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and a fashion model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, as per PTI report. A detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

The court said that perusal of the WhatsApp chats extracted from the phone of Aryan Khan shows that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he, Merchant and Dhamecha along with other accused in the case have hatched a conspiracy of committing the offence in question.

It also held that the confessional statement of Aryan Khan recorded by the NCB under section 67 of the NDPS Act can be considered only for investigation purposes and cannot be used as a tool for drawing an inference that the accused have committed an offence under the NDPS Act.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

The court in its order noted that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any objectionable substance and this fact has not been disputed. Merchant and Dhamecha were found to be in illegal possession of drugs, the quantity of which is considered a small quantity.

Aryan Khan had walked out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauri KhanAryan KhanAryan Khan drugs casearyan khan cruise caseshah rukh khan sonSRK wife
Next
Story

Kanye West will 'fight to win' Kim Kardashian back despite her request to be legally single

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Team India leaves for South Africa, Kohli still waiting for reply