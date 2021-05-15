हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati says his tattoo, haircut in 'Radhe' were conceptualised by Salman Khan

 Gautam recalls on how the film's lead actor Salman Khan took special interest in deciding his look.

Gautam Gulati says his tattoo, haircut in &#039;Radhe&#039; were conceptualised by Salman Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Gautam Gulati, who plays the role of Girgit in the film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", recalls how the film's lead actor Salman Khan took special interest in deciding his look.

Gautam adds that he watched shows on OTT to make sure he got the nuances of his character right.

"I watched several shows on OTT platforms just to gauge how to nail the negative character shades, right from the look to the expressions and more. Then, I added my own shades to Girgit along with Salman sir's conviction and that is how the character was brought to life," he says.

The actor adds that he also trained extensively for the action scenes.

"The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir, and I am glad we followed it to the T. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night," he says.

The film released recently on a digital pay-per-view platform in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actor Gautam GulatiSalman KhanSalman Khan filmsRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhaiconceptualised
Next
Story

Katy Perry regrets being obsessed with boys in younger days

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Mucormycosis: Black fungus infection is not new, says Randeep Guleria