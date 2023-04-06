Mumbai: Television actor and ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Gautam Singh Vig has created a buzz with his latest picture. The actor who was earlier seen in TV shows such as `Naamkaran`, `Pinjara Khubsurati Ka`, `Tantra`, and `Ishq Subhan Allah`, recently posted a picture on Instagram with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his fans wondering who is the new girl in his life.

"Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya," he captioned the photo. This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or it is a about his upcoming music video or web series.

Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking him about her identity and if they are in a relationship. One of the fans wrote, "Is she your girlfriend?" Another asked, "Who is she?" His picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship. Some of the fans were also convinced that it is none other than his co-contestant Tina Datta. “Ye aur koi nahi balki tina hai vaise tina gautam ka hastag kya banega,” a user commented. “Tina Datta,” added another fan with heart eyed emojis.

However, he has not cleared anything. Fans even speculated that the picture might be related to some upcoming music video. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both separated officially.



Inside the Bigg Boss house, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma had started a liking towards each other, however, after his exit, Gautam said in an interview that they both are not in relationship. Well, it has to be seen if this post is about his relationship or upcoming project. Fans are waiting for Gautam to speak up about the picture and clear the mystery.