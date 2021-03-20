Genelia D'souza frowns as Riteish Deshmukh kisses Preity Zinta's hands, reveals 'what happened next'

NEW DELHI: Genelia D'Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo never fails to share fun-filled posts and videos and their fans always look out for their social media exchange. Recently, Genelia left her fans in splits after she shared a hilarious throwback video of herself and her husband Ritesh from an award ceremony. The video also featured Bollywood's 'Dimple Girl' Preity Zinta.

The video shows Genelia waiting patiently while Ritesh is engrossed in a conversation with Preity Zinta. However, she appears to start getting uncomfortable after he kisses Preity's hand during the conversation. The second part of the clip shows Genelia showering Ritesh with punches at home for kissing the 'Soldier' girl's hand as the actor pleaded for mercy. The video appears to have been shot during IIFA awards 2019. Genelia, who shared her version of 'what happened next', shared a funny clip on Instagram, writing, "Wanna know what happened back home?"

The hilarious video has left her followers amazed and invited reactions from all over. Actors like Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor, Raj Kundra among others. Take a look at her video below:

Ritesh and Genelia, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' released in 2003. Several reports had then surfaced that they were ready to be engaged. However, Genelia had quashed all reports back then and stated that they were nothing more than friends.

However, the couple tied the knots on February 3, 2012 according to Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, which was followed by a Christian wedding in a church. They are blessed with two kids - Riaan and Rahyl.