Giorgia Andriani exudes HOTNESS in bold lehenga look at Diwali party- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties are known to cause some fireworks with their fashion choices. In fact, this Diwali season was no less than a star-studded affair in the entertainment industry. Model and actress Giorgia Andriani who continues to treat her followers with her stylish decisions, whether they are western, traditional, modern, or a whole lot of glamour, made heads turn as she donned a beautiful lehenga for a diwali party.

Giorgia Andriani is known for her fashion statement and rocks every outfit she wears. And this diwali, from bold saree look to gorgeous lehenga, Giorgia left no stone unturned making her fans go wow.

The actress looked stunning as ever in a dreamy ivory lehenga with intricate floral handwork detailing. What stole the show was the playful deep neck blouse with motifs and embellishments. The actress paired this ensemble with a statement moti choker and kept her hair flowing in soft curls. Giorgia owned her Diwali-special look and added all the grace to it with her million-dollar smile and glam makeup look. Some eye drama, blushed cheeks and orange nude lip shade is all Giorgia needed to dazzle everyone.

See the pictures

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the picture and started posting comments on the pictures. “Looking gorgeous,” commented one fan. “Bold and Beautiful,” commented another.

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.