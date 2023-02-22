Giorgia Andriani Looks Jaw-Dropping Beautiful in Vaarun Bhagat's Party Anthem 'Biba'- Watch

New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar and T-Series bring you the most happening song of the year. Biba is sung by Sachet Tandon, Mohd Danish, and Shadab Faridi.

Penned by Anwar Jogi and Dhruv Yogi, the music video 'Biba' is directed by Adil Shaikh. This new song features Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat grooving to the music by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, and Farrukh Ali Khan.

In the music video, Giorgia Andriani takes you along to the ravishing party anthem. The actress is seen wearing a dress that shows off her toned midriff.

Talking more about her look, Giorgia's outfit consists of a bralette and a tiger print skirt with a high thigh slit. The actress is also seen wearing a high ponytail that draws attention to her sexy back. In the second look, Giorgia is seen in a jungle, donning a sexy green bralette and mini skirt co-ord set that gives the perfect jungle party vibes. The actress also accessorized this outfit with hoops, bracelets, rings, and headgear. Talking about makeup, the actress went for a glam, electrifying makeup look.

Talking about Vaarun Bhagat's look, this handsome hunk was in a never seen avatar, covered in tattoos. Vaarun definitely grabbed eyeballs for his charm and performance in Biba. Giorgia and Vaarun's chemistry was undeniably on fire, but what caught our attention were Giorgia's moves. The actress completely enchanted everyone with her acting prowess and swift dance moves.

As soon as the music video was out, fans started rolling in with fire emojis for the duo's chemistry. Seeing Giorgia and Vaarun's sizzling chemistry, we surely can't believe this is their first collaboration together.