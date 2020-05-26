Glamourous star Sherlyn Chopra takes up cooking amid lockdown - In pics

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, glam doll Sherlyn Chopra has taken up cooking and is exploring her culinary skills much like several other stars. Our celebrities have been trying out different activities during this shutdown and social distancing to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Model-actress Sherlyn, who has now turned into a producer and content creator took up cooking and these pictures prove she's a super chef already:

Sherlyn can be seen making the famous 'Aloo Ka Parantha' and 'Baingan Ka Bharta' in the photos. A foodie at heart looks like the actress keeps experimenting with the delicious food items.

She has transformed into a fitness enthusiast and is fitter than ever. A popular celebrity on social media, Sherlyn follows a strict workout routine to maintain a fit and fab body.

The actress-model also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' back in 2009.

Soon, she will be seen coming up something interesting on the OTT platforms.