Glimpses from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony, watch

New Delhi: And, it happened. Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a roka ceremony on Tuesday. The couple, who is constantly featuring in headlines for their rumoured wedding, surprised their fans on social media with a video from the ceremony.

Sharing identical posts, Neha and Rohanpreet wrote on their respective Instagram accounts, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases tomorrow, till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip!! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar, hehe.. I mean mom-dad. Thank you for throwing the best event."

Neha, dressed in a pink sari, and Rohanpreet, complementing her in a peach sherwani, danced their hearts out during the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Neha shared a video from her first meeting with Rohanpreet's family. "The day he made me meet his parents and family. Love you," she posted.

As per reports, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are likely to get married sometime later this month.