हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Glimpses from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony, watch

Neha Kakkar, dressed in a pink sari, and Rohanpreet Singh, complementing her in a peach sherwani, danced their hearts out during the ceremony. 

Glimpses from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh&#039;s roka ceremony, watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nehakakkar

New Delhi: And, it happened. Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a roka ceremony on Tuesday. The couple, who is constantly featuring in headlines for their rumoured wedding, surprised their fans on social media with a video from the ceremony.

Sharing identical posts, Neha and Rohanpreet wrote on their respective Instagram accounts, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases tomorrow, till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip!! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar, hehe.. I mean mom-dad. Thank you for throwing the best event."

Neha, dressed in a pink sari, and Rohanpreet, complementing her in a peach sherwani, danced their hearts out during the ceremony. 

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Neha shared a video from her first meeting with Rohanpreet's family. "The day he made me meet his parents and family. Love you," she posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The day he made me meet His Parents and Family  Love You @rohanpreetsingh  #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

As per reports, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are likely to get married sometime later this month. 

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhneha kakkar rohanpreet singh rokaneha rohanpreet
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut gets rape threat from Odisha lawyer, who later says account was hacked
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Uproar over Love Jihad case in Bareilly, UP