topStoriesenglish2566845
NewsLifestylePeople
ANUBHAV SINGH BASSI

Go Down the Memory Lane with Anubhav Singh Bassi in his First Comedy Special 'Bas Kar Bassi,' Deets Inside

'Bas Kar Bassi' takes the audiences inside the unadulterated, honest, and relatable life of Delhi’s and India’s wildly loved comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi, as he relates anecdotes based on his life after graduating from National Law University, his career choices, friendships and beyond.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Bas Kar Bassi' takes the audiences inside the unadulterated, honest, and relatable life of Delhi’s and India’s wildly loved comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi, as he relates anecdotes based on his life after graduating from National Law University, his career choices, friendships and beyond.
  • 'Bas Kar Bassi' will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on February 1, 2023.

Trending Photos

Go Down the Memory Lane with Anubhav Singh Bassi in his First Comedy Special 'Bas Kar Bassi,' Deets Inside

New Delhi: Prime Video today announced the release of the upcoming stand-up special 'Bas Kar Bassi', featuring one of India’s most loved comics Anubhav Singh Bassi. Featuring an assorted mix of Bassi’s classic witty charm and hard-hitting humour, 'Bas Kar Bassi' will take the audiences down memory lane as the comedian narrates unheard anecdotes from his life that will leave the viewers in splits, one punchline at a time. 

Relatable, raw and honest, Bassi's standup special takes the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flatmates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life. 

“This show is extremely close to my heart. All of these are crucial, life-defining episodes of my life that have ultimately brought me to my calling. I am grateful for all the love I have received for them and for the laughter they have brought to my audience. I am thrilled to be releasing Bas Kar Bassi on Prime Video and sharing my show, my firstborn with an even wider audience.", said Anubhav Singh Bassi. 

'Bas Kar Bassi' will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on February 1, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'