‘God’s will’: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her relationship with Dhanush

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush broke many hearts after he announced his separation with wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth after 18 years of marriage on his social media account on Monday evening (January 17). “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” read a part of his note.

While the news has come as a shocker to the couple's fans, their earlier interviews speaking about each other have also surfaced online. Aishwaryaa in a 2013 interview with JFW called her marriage with ‘Atrangi Re’ actor ‘god’s will.’

Opening up about her love story, she shared, “Dhanush and I getting together is god’s will. It was just destined to happen”. She also told that they first met at Albert Theatre, where she went to watch his film ‘Kadhal Konden’. She was introduced to Dhanush as superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter. Aishwaryaa had later sent Dhanush flowers with a note appreciating his performance, and the actor called her to say thanks. The two got along really well, and within six months, they were married.

Talking about their marriage, she had opened up, “Dhanush and I figured each other out after marriage, learnt where our interests lie and discovered our temperaments over a period of time. The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space.”

She continued, “Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid-20s your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself.”

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush tied the knot on 18th November 2004 and are parents to two boys - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.