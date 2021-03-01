Golden Globes 2021: Here's a complete list of winners

Washington: The winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced! Netflix period drama series `The Crown` claimed the most honours at the ceremony with bagging the Golden Globe for best TV drama, in addition to giving leads Emma Corrin and Josh O`Connor, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively, their first Globes. `The Crown`s` Gillian Anderson also won for supporting actor in a TV series.

Meanwhile, `Schitt`s Creek` nabbed two Globes, for best comedy and for actor Catherine O`Hara and Netflix `The Queen`s Gambit` won for limited series and for actor Anya Taylor-Joy, reported Variety.

Several films nabbed two honours: Chloe Zhao's Nomadland` claimed wins for best drama and for the director, Amazon'sBorat Subsequent Moviefilm` won the best comedy and for actor Sacha Baron Cohen, while Pixar's Soul` won animated movie and original score.

Other big winners include Andra Day for actor in a movie drama for `The United States vs. Billie Holiday` and late star Chadwick Boseman for the actor in the same category for `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom`. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies.

Best Motion Picture - Drama `The Father` (Sony Pictures Classics) `Mank` (Netflix)`Nomadland` (Searchlight Pictures) (Winner)`Promising Young Woman` (Focus Features)`The Trial of the Chicago 7` (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - DramaViola Davis (`Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom`)Andra Day (`The United States vs. BillieHoliday`) (Winner)Vanessa Kirby (`Pieces of a Woman`)Frances McDormand (`Nomadland`)Carey Mulligan (`Promising Young Woman`)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Sacha Baron Cohen (`Borat Subsequent Moviefilm`) (Winner)James Corden (`The Prom`)Lin-Manuel Miranda (`Hamilton`)Dev Patel (`The Personal History of David Copperfield`)Andy Samberg (`Palm Springs`)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy `Borat Subsequent Moviefilm` (Amazon Studios) (Winner)`Hamilton` (Walt Disney Pictures)`Music` (Vertical Entertainment)`Palm Springs` (Neon)`The Prom` (Netflix)Best Director - Motion PictureEmerald Fennell, `Promising Young Woman` (Focus Features)David Fincher, `Mank` (Netflix)Regina King, `One Night in Miami` (Amazon Studios)Aaron Sorkin, `The Trial of the Chicago 7` (Netflix)Chloe Zhao, `Nomadland` (Searchlight Pictures) (Winner)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaRiz Ahmed (`Sound of Metal`)Chadwick Boseman (`Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom`) (Winner)Anthony Hopkins (`The Father`)Gary Oldman (`Mank`)Tahar Rahim (`The Mauritanian`)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television `Normal People` (Hulu/BBC)`The Queen`s Gambit` (Netflix) (Winner)`Small Axe` (Amazon Studios/BBC)`The Undoing` (HBO)`Unorthodox` (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Cate Blanchett (`Mrs. America`)Daisy Edgar-Jones (`Normal People`)Shira Haas (`Unorthodox`)Nicole Kidman (`The Undoing`)Anya Taylor-Joy (`The Queen`s Gambit`) (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Gillian Anderson (`The Crown`) (Winner)Helena Bonham Carter (`The Crown`)Julia Garner (`Ozark`)Annie Murphy (`Schitt`s Creek`)Cynthia Nixon (`Ratched`)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Glenn Close (`Hillbilly Elegy`)Olivia Colman (`The Father`)Jodie Foster (`The Mauritanian`) (Winner)Amanda Seyfried (`Mank`)Helena Zengel (`News of the World`)

Best Television Series - Drama `The Crown` (Netflix) (Winner)`Lovecraft Country` (HBO Max)`The Mandalorian` (Disney Plus)`Ozark` (Netflix)`Ratched` (Netflix)Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language `Another Round` (Samuel Goldwyn Films)`La Llorona` (Shudder)`The Life Ahead` (Netflix)`Minari` (A24) (Winner)`Two of Us` (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - DramaJason Bateman (`Ozark`)Josh O`Connor (`The Crown`) (Winner)Bob Odenkirk (`Better Call Saul`)Al Pacino (`Hunters`)Matthew Rhys (`Perry Mason`)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Maria Bakalova (`Borat Subsequent Moviefilm`)Kate Hudson (`Music`)Michelle Pfeiffer (`French Exit`)Rosamund Pike (`I Care a Lot`) (Winner)Anya Taylor-Joy (`Emma`)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy`Emily in Paris` (Netflix)`The Flight Attendant` (HBO Max)`The Great` (Hulu)`Schitt`s Creek` (CBC) (Winner)`Ted Lasso` (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Don Cheadle (`Black Monday`)Nicholas Hoult (`The Great`)Eugene Levy (`Schitt`s Creek`)Jason Sudeikis (`Ted Lasso`) (Winner)Ramy Youssef (`Ramy`)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture `The Midnight Sky` (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat`Tenet` (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Goransson`News of the World` (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard`Mank` (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross`Soul` (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (Winner)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture`Fight for You` from `Judas and the Black Messiah` (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas`Hear My Voice` from `The Trial of the Chicago 7` (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste`Io Si (Seen)` from `The Life Ahead` (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi (Winner)`Speak Now` from `One Night in Miami` (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth`Tigress & Tweed` from `The United States vs. Billie Holliday` (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama Olivia Colman (`The Crown`)Jodie Comer (`Killing Eve`)Emma Corrin (`The Crown`) (Winner)Laura Linney (`Ozark`)Sarah Paulson (`Ratched`)Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Emerald Fennell - `Promising Young Woman` (Focus Features)Jack Fincher - `Mank` (Netflix)Aaron Sorkin - `The Trial of the Chicago 7` (Netflix) (Winner)Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - `The Father` (Sony Pictures Classics)Chloe Zhao - `Nomadland` (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Bryan Cranston (`Your Honor`)Jeff Daniels (`The Comey Rule`)Hugh Grant (`The Undoing`)Ethan Hawke (`The Good Lord Bird`)Mark Ruffalo (`I Know This Much Is True`) (Winner)

Best Motion Picture - Animated `The Croods: A New Age` (Universal Pictures)`Onward` (Walt Disney Pictures)`Over the Moon` (Netflix)`Soul` (Walt Disney Pictures) (Winner)`Wolfwalkers` (Cartoon Saloon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Lily Collins (`Emily in Paris`)Kaley Cuoco (`The Flight Attendant`)Elle Fanning (`The Great`)Jane Levy (`Zoey`s Extraordinary Playlist`)Catherine O`Hara (`Schitt`s Creek`) (Winner)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television John Boyega (`Small Axe`) (Winner)Brendan Gleeson (`The Comey Rule`)Dan Levy (`Schitt`s Creek`)Jim Parsons (`Hollywood`)Donald Sutherland (`The Undoing`)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureSacha Baron Cohen (`The Trial of the Chicago 7`)Daniel Kaluuya (`Judas and the Black Messiah`) (Winner)Jared Leto (`The Little Things`)Bill Murray (`On the Rocks`)Leslie Odom, Jr. (`One Night in Miami`)

The 78th Golden Globe Awards, the HFPA`s first-ever bicoastal and virtual show, was hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey emceed live from the Rockefeller Center`s Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler hosted from the Globes` usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.