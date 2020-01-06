हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Golden Globes

Golden Globes: Meryl Streep helps Helen Mirren fix her dress

Meryl Streep's gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Helen Mirren.

Golden Globes: Meryl Streep helps Helen Mirren fix her dress

Los Angeles: Actress Meryl Streep's sweet gesture of helping fellow actress Helen Mirren fix her dress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards is winning over the Internet.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Streep can be seen bending down to hold together a portion of Mirren's burgundy gown, reports independent.co.uk.

Streep's gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Mirren.

One user tweeted: "Best friends goals forever."

Another one commented: "MERYL STREEP HELPING HELEN MIRREN WITH HER DRESS? QUEENS SUPPORT QUEENS. #GoldenGlobes."

Streep attended the gala wearing a crimson skirt.

 

Tags:
Golden GlobesMeryl StreepHelen MirrenGolden Globes 2020
Next
Story

Golden Globes 2020: Beyonce slammed by netizens

Must Watch

PT18M24S

Whose government this time in Delhi?